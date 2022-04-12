DG PSB asks athletes to treat doping as an avoided enemy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman has said that doping has become a social evil and athletes should treat it as an avoided enemy.

The athletes should hold the flag of fair play and save their professional careers. This is what sports are all about, he said while speaking at a two-day seminar on anti-doping awareness here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Referring to the recent raid tests of International Testing Agency (ITA), he said this was really unfortunate and disturbing but the incident was also a lesson for everyone.

"Athletes must be careful even in their routine in-take and special diets. They should take only special diets duly recommended by the nutritionists and doctors," he said.

He said the PSB doctors were available all the time for guidance in this regard. He asked coaches to keep them updated with the list of prohibited substances issued from time to time by Wada and guide the athletes.

He said the PSB had launched a countrywide anti-doping awareness programme adding that a PSB team would impart and share relevant information with sportpersons and sports academia. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and PSB should jointly accept this challenge to save the athletes from doping, he added. National players, and coaches of volleyball, kabaddi, taekwondo, handball and karate participated in the seminar.