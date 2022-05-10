DG PSB assures federations full support for Commonwealth Games preparations

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Tuesday held a meeting at Olympic House Lahore to discuss the modalities of the participating contingent for Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham, UK from July 18 to August 8

Officials from 11 National sports Federations (NSFs) participated in the meeting, said a Pakistan Sports board (PSB) press release.

Director General PSB Col. Muhammad Asif Zaman (retd) attended the meeting via zoom.

He apprised the meeting about PSB's efforts to facilitate the federations to establish training camps and hire foreign coaches. He also assured all-out support to help the national players get best results at the Games.

The NSFs thanked DG PSB for extending support to them.