DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan’s young squash star Noor Zaman on clinching the prestigious NASH Cup 2025 title in London, Canada.

In his message, the DG PSB said Noor’s remarkable victory against Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final has once again brought glory to the nation and demonstrated the immense potential of Pakistan’s emerging athletes.

“Noor Zaman’s outstanding performance is a source of pride for the entire country. His dedication, hard work and determination reflect the bright future of squash in Pakistan. We are confident that with continued support and encouragement, he will follow in the footsteps of our great squash legends and further raise Pakistan’s flag high at international forums,” Pirzada said.