Open Menu

DG PSB Felicitates Noor Zaman On Winning NASH Cup 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan’s young squash star Noor Zaman on clinching the prestigious NASH Cup 2025 title in London, Canada.

In his message, the DG PSB said Noor’s remarkable victory against Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final has once again brought glory to the nation and demonstrated the immense potential of Pakistan’s emerging athletes.

“Noor Zaman’s outstanding performance is a source of pride for the entire country. His dedication, hard work and determination reflect the bright future of squash in Pakistan. We are confident that with continued support and encouragement, he will follow in the footsteps of our great squash legends and further raise Pakistan’s flag high at international forums,” Pirzada said.

Recent Stories

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

38 minutes ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

10 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

13 hours ago
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

15 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

16 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

18 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

18 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports