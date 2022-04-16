DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman Saturday visited training camps of different sport disciplines for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB), Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman Saturday visited training camps of different sport disciplines for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games.

The DG met with players and coaches and asked about the preparation for the prestigious events, said a PSB media statement.

The timings of the trainings have been changed in the holy month of Ramadan and the sessions are now being held at night from 10:00 pm till 3:00 am. Players have been provided accommodation at the PSB hostels.

Currently, taekwondo, kabaddi, volleyball, handball and karate training camps are underway at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, while the 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.