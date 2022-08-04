DG Rangers Punjab calls on SBP director general

Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Syed Asif called on Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Syed Asif called on Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, here on Thursday.

Promotion of sports and other healthy activities in the province were discussed thoroughly during the meeting.

The SBP director general said that the board was utilising all resources for bringing the youth towards sports activities in all parts of the province. "We are making collective efforts in collaboration with other departments for the growth of sports culture".

Appreciating Sports Board Punjab's measures for promotion of sports in the province, Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Syed Asif said that these steps would play a key role in providing sufficient playing opportunities to talented youth of the province.