DG, SBP announces bonus for all Christian employees on Christmas

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Christian community is an important part of our society and it is playing its due role in nation building.

He expressed these views at a cake-cutting ceremony to express solidarity with Christian community on Christmas, here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Zareena Waqar, Shaista Qaiser, Mohayyuddin, Rehmatullah and others were also present on this occasion.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi cut a cake and wished merry Christmas to all Christians on this big occasion and announced a bonus of Rs 3,000 each for all Christian employees.

He appreciated the Christian community for rendering valuable contributions in the development of the sports. "All the members of Christian community are very patriotic and they have a significant role in the progress of country," he added.