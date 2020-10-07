UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Calls On Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

DG, SBP calls on Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Deputy Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mr Faizul Haq in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk was also present during the meeting.

The revival of dissolved sports schemes in Punjab province was the agenda of a meeting between Director General Sports Punjab and Deputy Secretary IPC.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said that the betterment and revival of these schemes could play a major role for the growth of sports culture in the province. "The talented players of the province will also get sufficient top standard sports facilities after the revival of dissolved sports schemes".

During the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab informed about Sports board Punjab's effective efforts for the promotion of sports in Punjab province. "We are building the best sports infrastructure in all parts of the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Stadiums, gymnasiums and sports playfields equipped with modern facilities are being constructed across the province to provide best sports facilities to talented players near their homes," he added.

Deputy Secretary IPC Faizul Haq lauded the useful measures taken by Sports Board Punjab for the growth of sports culture in the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Punjab All Best Top

Recent Stories

5th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake

2 minutes ago

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

11 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

20 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.