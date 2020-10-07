DG, SBP calls on Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Deputy Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mr Faizul Haq in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk was also present during the meeting.

The revival of dissolved sports schemes in Punjab province was the agenda of a meeting between Director General Sports Punjab and Deputy Secretary IPC.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said that the betterment and revival of these schemes could play a major role for the growth of sports culture in the province. "The talented players of the province will also get sufficient top standard sports facilities after the revival of dissolved sports schemes".

During the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab informed about Sports board Punjab's effective efforts for the promotion of sports in Punjab province. "We are building the best sports infrastructure in all parts of the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Stadiums, gymnasiums and sports playfields equipped with modern facilities are being constructed across the province to provide best sports facilities to talented players near their homes," he added.

Deputy Secretary IPC Faizul Haq lauded the useful measures taken by Sports Board Punjab for the growth of sports culture in the province.