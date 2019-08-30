DG SBP calls on Director Academies PCB

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar at National Cricket Academy (NCA), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar at National Cricket Academy (NCA), here on Thursday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Shahid Nizami during his visit. He also witnessed various cricket training facilities and indoor practice pitches established for the training of young cricketers.

Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar briefed him about the working of different cricket training facilities.

DG Sports Punjab discussed promotion of cricket with Mudassar Nazar, who is also known as a top Test and ODI opener of his era.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the SBP is ready to offer every kind of cooperation for the growth of cricket. "SBP is already taking effective measures for the development of sports in the province," he added.

Mudassar Nazar, on this occasion, lauded the role of SBP under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab for the promotion sports culture in the province.