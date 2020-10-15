UrduPoint.com
DG, SBP Calls On Joint Secretary IPC/DG Pakistan Sports Board

Thu 15th October 2020

DG, SBP calls on Joint Secretary IPC/DG Pakistan Sports Board

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC)/ Director General Pakistan Sports Board Imran Mehmood at Islamabad on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC)/ Director General Pakistan Sports board Imran Mehmood at Islamabad on Thursday.

The revival of dissolved sports schemes in Punjab province was the agenda of the high-profile meeting which was also attended by Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk. Next meeting will be held on Nov 2, 2020.

All the affairs relating to working of Pakistan Sports Board and Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports came into discussion during the meeting.

Both the dignitaries also talked about the improvement of sports infrastructure across the province.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab has established best sports facilities in all parts of the province including far-flung areas. "We will upgrade the dissolved sports schemes and transform them into useful sports facilities for the talented youth of the province".

Director General Pakistan Sports Board and Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) praised the resolve shown by Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for the growth of sports culture in the province.

More Stories From Sports

