DG, SBP chairs a key meeting of 13 sports associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over an important meeting of presidents and secretaries of 13 sports associations of the province here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The meeting was called up in a bid to carve out an effective strategy for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

The representatives of different sports associations including Mohammad Jahangir of Punjab Karate Association, Irfanullah Khan and Mateen of Punjab Table Tennis Association, Khalid Bashir and Maudood Jafery of Punjab Basketball Association, Rashid Malik of Punjab Tennis Association, Danial Lashari and Mohammad Atif of Punjab Swimming Association, MB Javed of Punjab Volleyball Association, Humaira Mughal and Hamad Lakhvi of Punjab Baseball Association, Arshad Sattar of Punjab Wrestling Association, Tahir Waheed Jatt of Punjab Kabaddi Association and representatives of other sports associations attended the meeting.

The representatives of the sports associations briefed Director General Sports Punjab about their respective sports projects and other issues including training, camping, hostel, ground booking, funding, coordination during the meeting.

They appreciated Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail for holding important meeting with representatives of the sports associations.

"This is the first time that such an interactive meeting is convened which is essential for close liaising between sports associations and Sports board Punjab".

Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said that there are around 600 sports facilities across the province. "These sports facilities should be utilised properly for tracing fresh sports talent especially in far flung areas".

He further said that the actual mandate of Sports Board Punjab is to train and nurture male and female players at young age and it is essential for all sports associations and departments for true revival of sports in the country. "Our basic purpose is to work on a player development programme and we can produce several new talented athletes through this programme".

Elaborating further, Dr Asif Tufail said that a new email system and registration form are being developed to resolve multiple issues of sports associations. "I will myself check the emails of sports associations on a daily basis for the timely solution of their key issues. Through the new registration form, the registration and other relevant issues of sports associations could be solved within two days time.

He also directed the representatives of the sports associations to prepare the schedule of their Calendar year sports activities and organize maximum sports competitions for the young athletes.