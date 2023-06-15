DG, SBP chairs a key online meeting of Divisional Sports Officers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has presided over an important online meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers regarding Sports board Punjab (SBP) Summer Camp here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Ejaz Munir, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials also attended the key meeting in person.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said that conducting summer camps across all divisions of the province is a breakthrough development for finding new talent. "Thousands of young boys and girls of Under-8 and U-14 age groups have been registered and being imparted training in 14 different games in SBP sports summer camp. Sports Board Punjab is providing all necessary facilities for smooth holding of summer camp throughout the province," he added.

He said that such a large-scale summer camp is being organized for the first time in the history of Punjab. "The basic objective of Summer Camp is to engage thousands of young boys and girls in healthy sports activities during the summer vacations," he added.

He informed that the grand activity of summer camp has commenced all over Punjab under the supervision of expert and qualified coaches. "The mega summer camp activity will help a lot in tracing fresh sports talent from all divisions. A large number of girls are also participating in summer camp which is an encouraging sign for promotion of sports among women," he explained.

In the meeting, all the Divisional Sports Officers gave a detailed briefing regarding the registration of players and hiring of coaches in summer camp. Later, a question/answer session was also held in which DSOs asked different queries.