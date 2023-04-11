Close
DG, SBP Chairs Meeting Of All Divisional Sports Officers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

DG, SBP chairs meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over an important meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers of the province at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over an important meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers of the province at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

All the Divisional Sports Officers of the province briefed the Director General Sports Punjab about their respective sports projects and other sports activities during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Dr Asif Tufail said that Sports board Punjab will continue to take all necessary measures for the development of sports across the province. "We will continue to organize several other sports events on the pattern of First Ramazan Sports Series. Many talented athletes have emerged from the Ramazan Sports Series," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab announced that SBP will soon organise a big event at the tehsil level to trace fresh talented players of different games. "Promotion of sports culture in all parts of the province is our first priority. All divisional sports officers of the province should utilize their energies and work together for the development of sports", DG Sports Punjab said.

All the Divisional Sports Officers of province including Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Rana Nadeem Anjum (Multan), Rana Hamad (Faisalabad), Tariq Nazir (Sargodha), Manzar Farid Shah (Gujranwala), Aamir Hameed (Bahawalpur) and Attaur Rehman (Dera Ghazi Khan) participated in the meeting.

