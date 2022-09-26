UrduPoint.com

DG, SBP Chairs Meeting To Discuss Ways To Increase Revenue Of Board

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM

DG, SBP chairs meeting to discuss ways to increase revenue of Board

Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, representatives of top advertising agencies and other officials also attended the important meeting which was convened to discuss different ways and means to increase the revenue of Sports board Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the participation of the private sector in organizing mega sports events is necessary in the future. "Sports Board Punjab is also planning to organize several mega sports events in near future. We are targeting one million children in our upcoming talent hunt programme," he informed.

He further said that the role of the private sector has great significance in tracing new talent.

"Marketing and sponsorship of sports competitions will increase the quality of sports events. Sports has become an industry in the new era in which the role of sponsors is very important," he added.

Regarding upcoming T20 matches against visiting England, Mohammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with all relevant departments has completed all the arrangements for the three T20 matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Sept 28, 30 and Oct 2. "All parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex including Gaddafi Stadium will be monitored thoroughly through Sports Board Punjab's CCTV control room established at National Hockey Stadium," he maintained.

Related Topics

Hockey T20 Sports Punjab All Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Jamali extends sorrow over helicopter crash

Jamali extends sorrow over helicopter crash

33 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue spray carried out in different areas o ..

Anti-dengue spray carried out in different areas of Latifabad

1 minute ago
 Minister lauds NHMP performance

Minister lauds NHMP performance

1 minute ago
 Flights carrying relief assistance from KSA, Turki ..

Flights carrying relief assistance from KSA, Turkiye arrived at Karachi

1 minute ago
 Salvini Promises 5 Years of Stability Following It ..

Salvini Promises 5 Years of Stability Following Italian Election Coalition Victo ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Citizenship Granted to Snowden at His Requ ..

Russian Citizenship Granted to Snowden at His Request - Peskov

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.