DG, SBP chairs meeting to discuss ways to increase revenue of Board

Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, representatives of top advertising agencies and other officials also attended the important meeting which was convened to discuss different ways and means to increase the revenue of Sports board Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the participation of the private sector in organizing mega sports events is necessary in the future. "Sports Board Punjab is also planning to organize several mega sports events in near future. We are targeting one million children in our upcoming talent hunt programme," he informed.

He further said that the role of the private sector has great significance in tracing new talent.

"Marketing and sponsorship of sports competitions will increase the quality of sports events. Sports has become an industry in the new era in which the role of sponsors is very important," he added.

Regarding upcoming T20 matches against visiting England, Mohammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with all relevant departments has completed all the arrangements for the three T20 matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Sept 28, 30 and Oct 2. "All parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex including Gaddafi Stadium will be monitored thoroughly through Sports Board Punjab's CCTV control room established at National Hockey Stadium," he maintained.