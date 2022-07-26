UrduPoint.com

DG SBP Chairs Meeting To Discuss Ways To Increase Board Revenue

Muhammad Rameez Published July 26, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Mohammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting to discuss different ways and means to increase the revenue of the department

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmad, SBP Revenue consultant Saleem Bari and Bilal Akram also attended the important meeting.

A briefing was given about the revenue of sports venues, parking stand and Punjab International Swimming Pool canteen during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DG said that the SBP income would have to be increased to further improve sports infrastructure across the province.

"After increasing our income, we will be able to provide top standard sports facilities to our players," he maintained.

Mohammad Tariq Qureshi further said that Sports Board Punjab will have to involve mode of public-private partnership to achieve durable financial self-reliance."After achieving financial self-reliance, Sports Board Punjab will be able to promote true sports culture throughout the province and provide best sports facilities to all talented male and female athletes of the province," he added.

