DG, SBP chairs online meeting to review arrangements of District level Sports Championship

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important online meeting to review the arrangements of upcoming District level Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important online meeting to review the arrangements of upcoming District level Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, Additional Secretary board in Punjab and Special Initiatives HED Dr Rehana Ilyas, DPI Sports Safdar Ali, Deputy Director Higher education Department Punjab Waqas Akbar and District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah attended the meeting while all Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab participated in the important meeting through video link.

All the Divisional Sports Officers also briefed Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi about the input of their respective division in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the first phase competitions of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship (Men & Women) will be organized at district level from February 13 to 17, 2023. "Male athletes will take part in nine games including athletics, badminton, cricket, football, gymnastics, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball and wrestling while female players will feature in seven games like athletics, badminton, cricket, football, gymnastics, hockey and volleyball in Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship".

He directed all the Divisional Sports Officers of the province to make befitting arrangements for the Championship.

He said that Sports Board Punjab will provide all possible facilities including venues and technical staff for holding the event in an appropriate manner. "Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship at district level will provide a suitable platform to all male and female athletes from all educational institutions of the province to exhibit their talent in their respective games," he added.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi further said that Sports Board Punjab will utilize all resources to find talented male and female athletes from all schools and colleges of the province. "There is no doubt that our educational institutions are true nursery of budding players and we are quite determined to trace several potential athletes from our schools and colleges through events like Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship," he elaborated.