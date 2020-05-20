UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG SBP Condoles Death Of Brother Of Table Tennis Coach Sabah

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

DG SBP condoles death of brother of table tennis coach Sabah

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has offered condolences over the death of elder brother of national and SBP table tennis coach Sabah Waris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has offered condolences over the death of elder brother of national and SBP table tennis coach Sabah Waris.

In a message here on Wednesday, he expressed his heart-felt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Punjab May Family Coach

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

12 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

14 minutes ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

17 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

21 minutes ago

UEFA chief hopes Champions League will finish by ' ..

5 minutes ago

China Says Palestine's Position on Middle East Set ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.