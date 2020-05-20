DG SBP condoles death of brother of table tennis coach Sabah

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has offered condolences over the death of elder brother of national and SBP table tennis coach Sabah Waris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has offered condolences over the death of elder brother of national and SBP table tennis coach Sabah Waris.

In a message here on Wednesday, he expressed his heart-felt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear this loss with fortitude.