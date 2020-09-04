DG, SBP condoles death of district sports officer Bhakkar

By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a message here on Friday, said District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel was a hardworking and committed officer and his valuable services for promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.