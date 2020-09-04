UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Condoles Death Of District Sports Officer Bhakkar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

DG, SBP condoles death of district sports officer Bhakkar

By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a message here on Friday, said District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel was a hardworking and committed officer and his valuable services for promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Bhakkar Family

Recent Stories

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

18 minutes ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

48 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Asks UN Human Rights Council to Hold ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister AJK pays tribute to doctors

2 minutes ago

Open door policy makes Islamabad Police social med ..

2 minutes ago

'We sleep in peace knowing soldiers guarding front ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.