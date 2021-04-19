DG SBP condoles death of ex-basketball captain Ghulam Fareed

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan's former basketball captain Ghulam Fareed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan's former basketball captain Ghulam Fareed.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he lauded the contribution of Ghulam Fareed and said his services would be remembered for a long time.

The SBP DG shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.