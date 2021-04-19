UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG SBP Condoles Death Of Ex-basketball Captain Ghulam Fareed

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

DG SBP condoles death of ex-basketball captain Ghulam Fareed

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan's former basketball captain Ghulam Fareed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan's former basketball captain Ghulam Fareed.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he lauded the contribution of Ghulam Fareed and said his services would be remembered for a long time.

The SBP DG shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Family

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Sports Coordi ..

8 minutes ago

Pesco establishes monitoring cells to redress cust ..

9 seconds ago

Ingenuity helicopter successfully flew on Mars: NA ..

11 seconds ago

Incentives on card to woo cotton farmers for maxim ..

12 seconds ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

2 minutes ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.