DG, SBP Condoles Death Of Former Asian Bodybuilding Champion Yahya Butt

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 07:04 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) sports Punjab Javed Chohan Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of former Asian Bodybuilding Champion Yahya Butt.

In a condolence message, he shared his heartfelt sympathies with the family members of Yahya Butt, who won Mr Asia title three times and Mr Pakistan Olympia title five times during his illustrious bodybuilding career. Yahya Butt also represented Pakistan in four Mr Universe competitions.

Javed Chohan said the services of Yahya Butt will be remembered for a long time.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Director Staff Syed Umair Hassan and Personal Staff Officer of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mirza Nadeem also attended funeral prayers of Yahya Butt.

