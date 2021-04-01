UrduPoint.com
DG SBP Condoles Death Of Former Tennis Player

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:30 PM

DG SBP condoles death of former tennis player

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow on the demise of former international tennis player Khwaja Saeed Hai, on Thursday.

He lauded the notable tennis contributions of Khwaja Saeed, who represented Pakistan in top tournaments like French Open and American Open during his playing career.

Aulakh shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Sports

