DG SBP condoles death of former weightlifter Arshad Malik

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh condoled the death of former weightlifter Arshad Malik on Tuesday.

In a condolence message here, he lauded the services of Arshad Malik, who won gold medal for Pakistan at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bangkok in the '70s.

Aulakh shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.