DG SBP condoles the death of former DG, SBP Ch. Basheer

Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:51 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of former Director General Sports Punjab, national hockey player and selector Chaudhry Basheer Ahmed.

In a condolence message here on Monday, Adnan Arshad Aulakh lauded the contributions of Chaudhry Basheer Ahmed and said this services for the promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other officers have also condoled the death of Chaudhry Basheer Ahmed.

More Stories From Sports

