DG, SBP directs all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has directed all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities in their respective divisions under Annual Sports Calendar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has directed all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities in their respective divisions under Annual Sports Calendar.

He issued these directions while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

The meeting was convened to discuss sports activities of Annual Sports Calendar programme and other sports development schemes of the province. The possible inclusion of different games in Annual Sports Calendar was also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and all Divisional Sports Officers attended the key meeting. All Divisional Sports Officers informed the meeting about their activities planned for next calendar year.

Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said that Sports board Punjab will organise maximum number of competitive sports events under the head of Annual Sports Calendar.

"Sports Board Punjab will continue to hold sports championships in all leading games in future to promote sports culture in the province.

Holding championships of different games at grassroots level is the best way to identify genuine talented male and female players".

He also directed all the Divisional Sports Officers to submit their complete activity reports in due course of time. "These reports must have all the information about the number of sports events, participants, expenditures and other key details etc".

Javed Chohan said the sports culture will further grow in the province through proper and regular holding of sports events under the banner of Annual Sports Calendar programme.

