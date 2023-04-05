Close
DG , SBP Directs All DSOs To Pick Their Squads On Merit For Ramzan Sports Series

Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DG , SBP directs all DSOs to pick their squads on merit for Ramzan Sports Series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The trials activities for the selection of all divisional teams in connection with upcoming First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 were in progress here on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 will be organized from April 7 to 11 in which the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton, tape ball cricket and table tennis will be organized.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said all the Divisional Sports Officers (DSOs) have been issued strict directions to pick their sports teams purely on merit. "Ramzan Sports Series is a major sports event and there will be no compromise on merit especially in the trials process," he added.

About the significance of Ramzan Sports Series, he said that country's leading sports stars will partake in Ramzan Sports Series events. "The participation of top athletes and sports figures in Ramzan Sports Series will definitely be a great inspiration for emerging athletes and sports lovers as well," he elaborated.

DG, SBP said that a large number of athletes are participating in the trials with keen interest. "There is plenty of sports talent in Punjab province in all games and young male and female players are showing marvelous performance in the trials of their respective games".

