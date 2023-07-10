DG, SBP directs coaches to lay special emphasis on physical and mental fitness of players

Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches, under the directions of its Director General Dr Asif Tufail, continued to train young athletes in different games in Summer Camps being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab's expert coaches, under the directions of its Director General Dr Asif Tufail, continued to train young athletes in different games in Summer Camps being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday.

Hundreds of boys and girls took part in wushu, karate, taekwondo, self-defence and badminton summer camps under the supervision of qualified coaches. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan also visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex and witnessed the proceedings of different summer camps.

Meanwhile Dr Asif has directed the coaches and trainers to put special emphasis on the physical and mental fitness and diet of young athletes during the summer camps.

"Top level fitness always plays a key role in the success of players in their respective games," he added.

He said that these mega summer camps are being conducted with an aim to engage thousands of young boys and girls in healthy sports activities during their summer vacations. "Holding of summer camps is the best way to save our younger generation from the negative effects of mobile phones and electronic gadgets," he maintained.