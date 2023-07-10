Open Menu

DG, SBP Directs Coaches To Lay Special Emphasis On Physical And Mental Fitness Of Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 10, 2023 | 10:28 PM

DG, SBP directs coaches to lay special emphasis on physical and mental fitness of players

Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches, under the directions of its Director General Dr Asif Tufail, continued to train young athletes in different games in Summer Camps being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab's expert coaches, under the directions of its Director General Dr Asif Tufail, continued to train young athletes in different games in Summer Camps being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday.

Hundreds of boys and girls took part in wushu, karate, taekwondo, self-defence and badminton summer camps under the supervision of qualified coaches. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan also visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex and witnessed the proceedings of different summer camps.

Meanwhile Dr Asif has directed the coaches and trainers to put special emphasis on the physical and mental fitness and diet of young athletes during the summer camps.

"Top level fitness always plays a key role in the success of players in their respective games," he added.

He said that these mega summer camps are being conducted with an aim to engage thousands of young boys and girls in healthy sports activities during their summer vacations. "Holding of summer camps is the best way to save our younger generation from the negative effects of mobile phones and electronic gadgets," he maintained.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Mobile Badminton Young From Best Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

17 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

32 minutes ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

33 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

53 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

51 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

51 minutes ago
Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

51 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

51 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

49 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

49 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports