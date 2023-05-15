UrduPoint.com

DG, SBP Directs Coaches To Prepare Punjab Contingent Professionally For National Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The training camps of different Punjab teams were continued on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail for the befitting preparation for the upcoming 34th National Games scheduled to be staged at Quetta from May 22, 2023

Dr Asif Tufail said on Monday that dozens of taekwondo and squash players participated in camp training at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall and Punjab Squash Complex respectively under the supervision of qualified coaches. "The rowing athletes had strenuous physical exercises at Punjab University Gymnasium Hall to build their stamina ahead of the National Games sports extravaganza".

He directed the coaches and trainers of Punjab contingent to prepare their respective squads fully for the grand National Games event.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that expert coaches and trainers are training their respective squads professionally keeping in view the significance of the Games. "The top athletes from across the country are participating in 34th National Games and that's why Punjab coaches need to impart professional training to their male and female athletes," he added.

It may be noted here that Punjab sports contingents will participate in Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate, Squash, Archery, Athletics, Wrestling, Wushu, Tug of War, Table Tennis and Weightlifting events during National Games.

