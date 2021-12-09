DG SBP discusses establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting regarding the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting regarding the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

The key meeting was attended by Secretary , Pakistan Hockey Federation, Asif Bajwa, Head Coach of National Hockey team Kh Junaid, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, SBP consultant Law Ikram Bari Saleemi and other officials.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and PHF officials discussed the establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre and holding of Hockey League during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Javed Chohan said Sports Board Punjab and PHF will make joint efforts for regaining Pakistan's lost glory and golden period in the game of hockey. "We will prepare a nursery of young talented hockey players through the first-ever Hockey High Performance Centre of our national history.

All modern facilities will be provided in the Hockey High Performance Centre".

He further said that all the legend players will be invited at Hockey High Performance Centre to train the young players. "We are quite confident to find several talented players through this great facility. Pakistan Hockey Federation will extend assistance regarding the coaching of budding players," he added.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab has always extended every kind of cooperation for the promotion and development of hockey. "Our players will get all modern facilities in the first ever Hockey High Performance Centre. We can't compete with rest of the world without adopting modern techniques and facilities".

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa highly appreciated Sports Board Punjab for taking initiative for establishment of Hockey High Performance Centre.