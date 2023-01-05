DG, SBP distributes cheques among top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has distributed cheques among top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition at a ceremony held here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

It may be noted here Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition was held under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in connection with Iqbal Day celebrations at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library recently.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to winner Hira Irshad while runner-up M Junaid Younis got Rs 20,000 followed by the third position holder Seher Anwar who was given a cheque of Rs 15,000.

Speaking on the occasion,DG, SBP appreciated the performance of young male and female painters in Karvan-e-Khudi painting competitions. "The talented painters beautifully highlighted different features of Iqbal's life and poetry through their impressive paintings," he added.

He further said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will continue to hold such programmes to pay homage to our great leaders and provide our youth sufficient opportunities to express their hidden abilities.

