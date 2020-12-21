UrduPoint.com
DG SBP Distributes Prizes Among Archery Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

DG SBP distributes prizes among archery players

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Director General sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes at the archery event of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Games here on Monday, at the Archery Centre, Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Punjab Archery Association Malik Imran Liaqat, Treasurer Ch Kishwar Abbas, District Sport officer Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present.

Aulakh witnessed exciting competitions of male and female players and lauded the archery skills of young competitors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Punjab's male and female players have plenty of archery talent and we are quite upbeat that these players will show satisfactory performance in the future events.

"The Sports Board Punjab has already established a top standard archery centre at Nishtar Park Sports Complex so that young male and female players can polish their archery skills," he said.

The DG SBP urged the archery players to improve their game by utilising the existing archery facility.

More Stories From Sports

