DG SBP distributes prizes at the Taekwondo Summer Camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail distributed certificates and prizes here at the Taekwondo Summer Camp Belt Promotion Test ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Senior taekwondo coach Raees-ur-Rehman and Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah were also present. Exhibition taekwondo matches and combined taekwondo performance were also conducted at the ceremony.

Dr Asif Tufail witnessed the exciting performance and matches and appreciated the taekwondo skills of young players. Forty girls participated in the Belt Promotion Test, out of which 22 were declared successful and were awarded belts and certificates.

He awarded black belts to top performing four girls - Mahraib Mannan, Zariab Ahmed, Sana Muqaddas and Neerab Waseem.

Another shining star Shumaila Nazir was given the 4th Dan Master Degree Certificate on the occasion. The other prominent taekwondo players include Mishaal Asif, Zainab Zahid, Manahil Asif, Faryal and Mahnoor Asif.

Addressing the participants, Director General Sports PunjabDr Asif Tufail appreciated the performance of young participants of taekwondo summer camp. "Indeed it was a useful activity and a suitable platform for young taekwondo players to demonstrate their hidden potential," he added.

The DG SBP said taekwondo is a rapidly growing game among the younger generation. "Sports Board Punjab will continue to support and promote such popular games in future as well," he maintained.