DG, SBP Felicitates Pakistan's Mustafa Faran Baig For Winning Four Silver Medals In Commonwealth Powerlifting Champions

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DG, SBP felicitates Pakistan's Mustafa Faran Baig for winning four silver medals in Commonwealth Powerlifting Champions

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has felicitated Pakistan's Mustafa Faran Baig for winning four silver medals in Commonwealth Men's Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 being organized in Auckland, New Zealand.

In a greeting message here on Tuesday, Director General Sports said Mustafa Faran Baig, who is the only athlete representing Pakistan in Commonwealth Men's Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022, has set an example for youngsters by winning four medals at the grand championship.

He further said that Sports board Punjab extended best possible facilities and cooperation to Mustafa for his preparation and participation in the event.

DG, SBP said Mustafa's medal-winning performance reflected that he did immense hard work during his preparation for the Commonwealth Men's Classic Powerlifting Championships.

"Our youth must take inspiration from Mustafa Faran Baig to achieve success in their respective sports disciplines," he added.

Commonwealth Men's Classic Powerlifting Championships are being organised in Auckland, New Zealand from November 28 to December 4, 2022. As many as 43 countries including Pakistan, UK, Canada, Australia, Wales, New Zealand, India and Ireland are participating in the mega event.

Mustafa won four silver medals in 250kg Squat, 135kg Bench-press, 255kg Deadlift and overall silver medal in his Junior Under-24 110kg weight category. In 2019, Mustafa had won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal for Pakistan in the Asian championship. Now Mustafa has become the only Pakistani powerlifter to win medals (gold and silver respectively) at both Asian and Commonwealth Championships.

