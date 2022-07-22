UrduPoint.com

DG SBP Greets Female Mountaineers For Scaling K2 Peak

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 22, 2022 | 06:51 PM

DG SBP greets female mountaineers for scaling K2 peak

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has congratulated Pakistan's female mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kayani for scaling K2 peak successfully

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has congratulated Pakistan's female mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kayani for scaling K2 peak successfully.

In a greeting message here on Friday, Tariq Qureshi said that Samina Baig and Naila Kayani made the entire nation proud through their amazing feat.

"After scaling K2 peak successfully, Samina Baig and Naila Kayani have become role models for the young girls across the country. They have demonstrated great courage and strong willpower which is highly appreciable," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Young

Recent Stories

VIS reaffirms ER KTML

VIS reaffirms ER KTML

1 minute ago
 PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassme ..

PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassment, abduction in KP

1 minute ago
 KP paralympic athletes claims overall trophy in Gi ..

KP paralympic athletes claims overall trophy in Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Festival ..

1 minute ago
 Six women climbers etch their names in history by ..

Six women climbers etch their names in history by scaling K2

2 minutes ago
 Kyiv says will only sign grain deal with Turkey, U ..

Kyiv says will only sign grain deal with Turkey, UN

5 minutes ago
 Two Hundred Women Students from Newly Merged Distr ..

Two Hundred Women Students from Newly Merged Districts Graduate from U.S. Embass ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.