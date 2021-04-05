DG SBP greets Pak blind cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Monday congratulated Pakistan blind cricket team on defeating arch-rivals India in the final of 3-nation blind cricket tournament in Bangladesh.

In a message to the victorious team, he said Pakistan blind cricketers particularly skipper Nisar Ali, Zafar Iqbal and Sajid Nawaz played key role in the title victory against strong India team.

He said the entire national blind cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. "Our team lived up to the expectations and really the whole nation is proud of blind cricket team's excellent performance," he added.