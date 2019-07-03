UrduPoint.com
DG, SBP Greets Pak Winning Pair On Defeating India In World Snooker Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:11 PM

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan pair of Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on winning IBSF Snooker World Team Cup final against India at Doha, Qatar

>LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan pair of Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on winning IBSF Snooker World Team Cup final against India at Doha, Qatar.

In a greeting message here on Wednesday, Nadeem Sarwar said Pakistan players lived up to the expectations of the nation. He showered praise on Asjad and Bilal, who outclassed Team India's Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat 3-1 in the title clash.

Director General Sports Punjab also lauded the performance of Pakistan's Babar Masih and Zulfiqar Qadir, who stunned arch-rival India by 3-2 in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Doha a couple of days ago.

