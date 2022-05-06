DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan has applauded young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on scaling world's 3rd highest 8586m Kanchenjunga peak in Nepal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan has applauded young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on scaling world's 3rd highest 8586m Kanchenjunga peak in Nepal.

He said here on Friday that Shehroze Kashif, who is the Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, provided yet another big delight to the Pakistani nation through his unprecedented achievement.

Javed Chohan said after scaling world's three highest peaks - Mount Everest, K-2 and Kanchenjunga, Shehroze had turned out to be a true role model for the young generation. "The scaling of the world's three highest peaks at such a young age is absolutely a great achievement".

He said Shehroze unfurled Pakistan's flag on world's three highest peaks which is a grand distinction. "The entire Pakistani nation is proud of Shehroze's unique feat. Really, we are proud of Shehroze's courage, talent and abilities," he added.

By scaling Kanchenjunga peak, Shehroze Kashif made two unique world records: he became the first-ever Pakistani and youngest mountaineer of the world to summit 8586m Kanchenjunga peak. He also became the youngest mountaineer of the world to summit three highest peaks of the world - Mount Everest 8849m, K-2 8611m and Kanchenjunga 8586m.