DG SBP grieved over death of former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan has expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain, who played two Tests and 14 One-day Internationals for Pakistan duringa brief 2-year international career.

Javed Chohan, in a condolence message here on Tuesday, prayed that Almighty Allah may shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.