DG, SBP Holds Meeting With PCB Officials Regarding 5-Star Hotel At Nishtar Park Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh held a high-profile meeting with the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday to discuss the matter of building a five star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Pakistan Cricket Board's senior General Manager Col (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, PCB Consultant Abdul Ghafoor Bhatti, Director Admin, SBP Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, SBP Consultant Law Ikram Bari Saleemi and other officials also attended the meeting.

The construction of a 5-Star Hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and issues related to lease of National Cricket Academy were discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its reservations on the construction of 5-Star Hotel at the site of LCCA ground while there was no difference of opinion on the construction of 5-Star Hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Punjab Government is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. "The construction of 5-Star Hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex will not only help a lot in promoting the game of cricket but also resolve the traffic and security issues during international cricket and other world level sports events.

Then we will be able to conduct international cricket and other world level sports events by just closing our two main gates", he added.

Director General Sports Punjab said that the international players from other games can also take full benefit from the availability of 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "There are two sites which are being considered for the construction of 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

Pakistan Cricket Board's senior General Manager Administration Col (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, on this occasion said the issues of High Performance Centre lease will be resolved in a short period of time.

He lauded Sports Board Punjab's step of building a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "With the creation of this facility close to Gadaffi stadium, there will be no security issue for the visiting international teams and it will help a lot in the promotion of cricket in the country", he added.

