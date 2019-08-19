DG SBP hopes to find new talent from coming Chief Minister karate championship

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed the hope to find several talented male and female karate players from the upcoming Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed the hope to find several talented male and female karate players from the upcoming Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship 2019

The event is being staged under the banner of Sports Board Punjab from August 22 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will inaugurate the event.

The DG SBP said here on Monday that teams from all four provinces and Islamabad would participate in the 4-day competition in which the best facilities would be provided to participating teams.

He said that the championship would help a lot in popularising the game of karate among the young boys and girls.

"We are quite confident to trace numerous talented male and female karate players through this grand event, which will be an ideal opportunity for young emerging players from across the country to demonstrate their potential," he said.