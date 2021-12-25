DG, SBP inaugurates 57th National Table Tennis championship

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan inaugurated 57th National Table Tennis Championship at a grand colourful opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan inaugurated 57th National Table Tennis Championship at a grand colourful opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khwaja, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

A large number of young male and female table tennis players and sports enthusiasts also attended the colourful opening ceremony. Male and female artistes presented attractive cultural and regional dances and performances to entertain the large crowd.

Speaking on the occasion, DG, SBP said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is fully supporting this national championship.

"The promotion of sports culture across the province is our prime objective and that's why we always extended every kind of assistance for the holding of multiple sports events in all parts of Punjab".

He further said Punjab province has plenty of sports talent and Sports board Punjab is striving hard to provide sufficient playing opportunities to talented male and female players by holding maximum number of sports events across the province.

Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik informed that it's the biggest ever National Table Tennis Championship of the country in which over 200 players from 14 teams are participating. He also thanked Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for extending excellent support and facilities for the holding of the event.