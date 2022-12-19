DG, SBP inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated a cricket pitch on the 50th Anniversary of Golden Star Cricket Club here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated a cricket pitch on the 50th Anniversary of Golden Star Cricket Club here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Patron of Golden Star Cricket Club Ch Aslam Kamboh, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, former club secretary Rana Anees Ahmed from Faisalabad District Cricket Association, President Shehbaz Ali and a large number of young cricket players were also present on the occasion.

The SBP DG also cut a cake to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of club on this occasion.

He was introduced with the members of Golden Star Cricket Club.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the club management on the 50th Anniversary of club.

He also appreciated the performance and commitment of club administration for providing a valuable learning platform to young cricketers of the city.

The SBP DG said that club cricket had a basic role in the polishing of cricketing skills and techniques of all cricket players. "There is no doubt that cricket clubs have provided several world class cricket players to the national cricket team and that's why we can't deny the significance of club cricket," he elaborated.

He further said that Sports board Punjab has also launched its own cricket academy adjacent to Punjab Stadium last month to trace fresh cricket talent from grassroots level. "Top national coachesand trainers are imparting training to young cricketers at Sports Board Punjab's cricket academy,"he added.