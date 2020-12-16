DG, SBP inaugurates Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema, former captain national women hockey team Rahat Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Four teams - Lahore Green, Lahore White, Lahore Red and Lahore Blue are participating in the 3-day event being organized under the banner of Sports board Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said hockey is our national game and this tournament will serve as a platform for emerging players to show their hockey skills. "We are quite upbeat to find several talented young hockey players from this hockey tournament," he hoped.

He said though sports activities have been affected throughout the country due to coronavirus but Sports Board Punjab continued its certain sports activities observing Covid-19 SOPs during this period. "We also organized several webinars for the online training of our divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches", he asserted.

When asked about his Turkey visit, he said: "Our Turkey visit remained highly successful in many ways.

Pakistan is strong in sports like cricket, hockey and kabaddi and we will help Turkey in these games whereas Turkey will also provide expertise to Pakistan in traditional archery and other games in which Turkey is stronger than Pakistan".

Replying to a query regarding sports schemes in Punjab, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said SBP is spreading a network of top standard sports facilities throughout the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Right now 515 sports schemes of Rs 15 billion are underway in Punjab. Sports Complexes are on the verge of completion in 25 tehsils of province and they will be ready for inauguration by June 2021".

General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema, on this occasion, thanked Director General Sports Punjab for his effective efforts for the growth of hockey among young girls.

Meanwhile Two matches were played on the first day. Lahore Green defeated Lahore White by 1-0 in the thrilling opening encounter. Sharka of Lahore Green struck the decisive goal of the match. The second match between Lahore Red and Lahore Blue remained 1-1 draw. Nisha (Lahore Red) and Sadia (Lahore Blue) netted the goals for their respective teams in the drawn game.