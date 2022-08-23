DG, SBP inaugurates National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship at a grand opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

DG, SBP and Director General Iran Khana Farhang Lahore Jafar Ronas were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also unveiled the championship trophy and were introduced to all the participating teams, referees and other officials. They also witnessed the exciting fights and appreciated the games skills of young players.

DG, SBP and Director General Iran Khana Farhang Lahore also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, DSO Tanveer Shah, National Chess Champion Mahmood Lodhi, President PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan, Secretary PJJF Waqar Ilyas Khan, Director Referee Kazim Ali Changezi, Administrator Mustfa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Over 300 male and female players from eight teams Wapda, Police, Navy, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Sindh and Islamabad are participating in the 3-day event.

Speaking on the occasion Tariq Qureshi welcomed the distinguished guests, all the participating teams, referees and other officials. He said that Sports board Punjab like its past practice is providing all possible facilities for the successful holding of the competition.

He urged the participating players to exhibit their best performance in the National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship.

DG,SBP said that a merit-based national ju-jitsu team will be selected after the completion of 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship. "The performance of all male and female players will be assessed thoroughly during the Championship and the players with best performance will be chosen to represent Pakistan in future international Ju-Jitsu events," he elaborated.

Revealing future plans, he said that Sports Board Punjab is working on a plan to establish a modern Power Sports arena in Nishtar Park Sports Complex where qualified coaches and trainers will prepare world class players in power sports like wrestling, boxing, weightlifting, powerlifting, judo, karate and other sports.