DG SBP Inaugurates PFF Club Registration Programme

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

DG SBP inaugurates PFF club registration programme

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Club Registration mobile Unit under Pakistan Football Connect programme at a colourful ceremony here at PFF head office on Monday.

Members of AFC delegation, FIFA-nominated Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that PFF's Club Registration Mobile Unit would visit throughout the country to trace fresh talented football players. "Football is world's most popular game and definitely the launching of Club Registration Mobile Unit is a wonderful effort to find young potential football players from across the country," he added.

He further said that football has also been included in the country's biggest talent hunt programme and annual Calendar of SBP.

"SBP is also working on setting up a Football academy to train and groom budding football players. We will also work together with Pakistan Football Federation for the promotion of football in the province".

DG, SBP said that Talent Hunt Programme Olympic Dream is the biggest Talent Hunt Programme in the history of Punjab. "We have set a target to register one million children of Punjab in this grand programme. The trials of under 16 boys and girls from different schools will be completed at the division level by January 31," he added.

Earlier, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi had a meeting with FIFA-nominated Normalization Committee (NC) chairman Haroon Malik at PFF office. Both the dignitaries discussed the promotion of sports, particularly football among the younger generation during their meeting. They also agreed to put up combined efforts to unearth fresh football talent.

More Stories From Sports

