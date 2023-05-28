DG, SBP inaugurates Punjab Junior Badminton Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated Punjab Junior Badminton Championship 2023 at a largely attended opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Sunday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Punjab Badminton Association Secretary General Tayyab Sohail, senior badminton coach Zareena Waqar, administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tufail said that the 4-day Championship is an ideal platform for young male and female badminton players to exhibit and polish their game skills ahead of major events.

"Basically the 4-day Punjab Junior Badminton Championship is a part of our talent hunt scheme. The top players from this championship will be further groomed at a camp to be held in early June for the preparation of the upcoming National Junior Badminton Championship," he added.

He informed that around 150 boys and girls of Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups will feature in the Punjab Junior Badminton Championship being organized under the auspices of Sports board Punjab and Punjab Badminton Association from May 28 to 31, 2023. "Sports Board Punjab is fully supporting all games, especially the Olympic sports to prepare a bunch of talented athletes for major international sports competitions".