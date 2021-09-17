DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated Sports board Punjab (SBP) Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid who was also head coach of national hockey team and a large number of hockey players of different age groups were also present. An exhibition hockey match was also played on the opening day of the academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said free of cost top standard training will be imparted to young male and female hockey players under the supervision of a former stalwart of the game"This academy had been established to produce young talented male and female hockey players and we are quite confident that this academy will play an important role in the promotion of hockey across the province," he added.

DG Sports Punjab said any talented male and female hockey player of the province can attain top level training in this academy. "The male and female hockey players have been divided into three age group categories for training in this academy. These age group categories are: 8 to 12 years, 12 to 16 years and 16 to 20 years".