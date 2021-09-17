UrduPoint.com

DG SBP Inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated Sports board Punjab (SBP) Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid who was also head coach of national hockey team and a large number of hockey players of different age groups were also present. An exhibition hockey match was also played on the opening day of the academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said free of cost top standard training will be imparted to young male and female hockey players under the supervision of a former stalwart of the game"This academy had been established to produce young talented male and female hockey players and we are quite confident that this academy will play an important role in the promotion of hockey across the province," he added.

DG Sports Punjab said any talented male and female hockey player of the province can attain top level training in this academy. "The male and female hockey players have been divided into three age group categories for training in this academy. These age group categories are: 8 to 12 years, 12 to 16 years and 16 to 20 years".

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Young Male Top Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 10 ..

US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest - ..

4 minutes ago
 BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Baloch ..

BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridg ..

More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridge on Texas-Mexico Border - Rep ..

9 minutes ago
 Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together ..

Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together to Reach Climate Targets - EU' ..

9 minutes ago
 Urdu translation of world's first novel launched

Urdu translation of world's first novel launched

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.