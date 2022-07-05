DG SBP inspects construction work at NHS hostel

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inspected construction work at newly-refurbished hostel of National Hockey Stadium (NHS), here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Assistant Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Bilal Akram and Administrator National Hockey Stadium Malik Nasir during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the SBP was upgrading all kinds of facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex ahead of busy sports season.

"We can accommodate at least 200 players at our newly-refurbished hostel at National Hockey Stadium. All necessary facilities have been provided in the new-look hostel," he added.

The DG SBP directed the officials concerned to utilise the best quality material in up-gradation of hostel in National Hockey Stadium.