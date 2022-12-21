DG, SBP inspects different sports venues in Nishtar Park Sports Complex

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi along with other officials visited different sports venues to inspect the ongoing development work here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi along with other officials visited different sports venues to inspect the ongoing development work here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also announced plans to build several new sports facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

He was accompanied by Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and PMU Department officers during his inspection visit.

Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa thoroughly briefed Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi about all the under-construction sports venues.

DG, SBP directed all the officials concerned to complete all the under-construction sports projects as early as possible.

First of all, he visited Punjab Stadium and reviewed the expansion work and issued instructions to officers concerned to complete the remaining construction work as early as possible.

He also visited Sports board Punjab's cricket academy adjacent to Punjab Stadium. He announced plans to construct two new pitches for women cricketers in the academy under the Punjab Cricket Grounds Scheme.

DG, SBP visited the site of Hockey High Performance Centre and presided over a meeting there to discuss different details of this state-of-the-art facility.

He also announced plans to prepare an 'Akhara' for Desi Kushti adjacent to the boxing arena. An Elite Training Centre will also be built near the parking area besides constructing a Body Contact Centre near NPSC Gymnasium Hall and Table Tennis Centre in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also took a round of under-construction Squash Complex and inspected the pace of work. He ordered the officials concerned to expedite the rapidity of construction work. He said after completion, it will be Pakistan's first world class squash venue where Pakistan can host international squash events.

After this he also visited the site of Sports Board Punjab's first ever Sports Medicine Clinic. He said this Sports Medicine Clinic will be the first one in the history of the country. "Renowned medical expert Dr Amir Aziz and other medical officers will be there for quality treatment of all male and female athletes who got injuries before, during and after sports competitions," he added.