Open Menu

DG SBP Inspects Renovation At National Hockey Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

DG SBP inspects renovation at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail, along with other officials, visited the National Hockey Stadium to inspect upgradation and renovation work, here on Friday.

Dr Asif Tufail was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and PMU officers during his detailed inspection visit.

He inspected newly-laid synthetic turf, outer space of playing area, renovation, upgradation, installation of new fans, chairs and water coolers and cleanliness work.

He also visited VVIP Boxes and other parts of the National Hockey Stadium.

Dr Asif Tufail directed the officials concerned to complete the remaining work as early as possible. "The installation of synthetic turf and the beautification of the stadium will help a lot in the promotion of hockey among the younger generation. "The new synthetic turf of the National Hockey Stadium will be inaugurated in the coming days".

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Water Visit

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports