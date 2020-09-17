UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Inspects Sports Development Schemes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:13 PM

DG, SBP inspects sports development schemes

By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday visited Narowal district and inspected Gymnasium Hall, E-Library and other development schemes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday visited Narowal district and inspected Gymnasium Hall, E-Library and other development schemes.

Director General Sports Punjab was accompanied by Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Khawaja Saifur Rehman, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Naveed Anjum, Assistant Project Director Aizaz Sherazi and District Sports Officer Narowal M Asghar during his inspection visit.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh directed the District Sports Officer Narowal to improve the existing facilities for players. "Sports board Punjab is providing best sports facilities to talented youngsters and our youth must avail these facilities fully to polish their talent.

Director General Sports Punjab directed the officers to use quality material in sports projects and complete these projects within the stipulated period.

He also had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Mir Shahid Zaman Lak and exchanged views about sports development projects and available facilities in Narowal.

Talking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that modern sports infrastructure is being built across the province as per the directives of Punjab government. "Sports development projects are being completed swiftly in the province and the youth of the province will get top class sports facilities after the completion of these projects".

Praising the measures of Director General Sports Punjab Deputy Commissioner Narowal Mir Shahid Zaman Lak said the talented youngsters will be able to demonstrate their true abilities through these valuable sports facilities and ultimately the sports culture will grow in the province.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Gujranwala Narowal Best Top

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

12 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

31 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

40 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against de ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.