Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

DG, SBP inspects sports development schemes in Multan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday that Punjab's first-ever Sports Policy has been approved and now the true sports culture will grow in all parts of the province including South Punjab quite effectively.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PMU officers, all DSOs and TSOs of Multan Division at E-Library Multan Sports Complex.

During his visit Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected sports gymnasium, under-construction hockey stadium, pavilion, football ground and sports hostel in Multan division.

He also planted a sapling in Multan Sports Complex.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan division Rana Nadeem Anjum gave a detailed briefing to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh about the development sports schemes of the division. "As many as 19 development sports schemes are under-construction in the Multan division which will be completed within the stipulated period," he said.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said Sports board Punjab is giving equal importance to all parts of Punjab province including south Punjab.

"South Punjab has been enriched with great sports talent and Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts to hone this valuable sports potential," he added.

He said an endowment fund for athletes has been included in the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. "Now all the issues of players, athletes and the sports community will be resolved in a systematic manner," he added.

He said the Punjab govt has raised the sports budget by 200 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22 and specified Rs 6.15 billion for the annual development sports budget of the province. "Now several top class sports projects will be launched in the province with this huge amount and a true sports culture will grow in the province after the completion of these mega sport projects".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also examined performance of every district and tehsil sports officer of Multan division and directed them to exhibit more hard work in the performance of their duties.

